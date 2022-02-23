Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $529.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $603.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.20. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

