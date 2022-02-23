THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00009656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $37.37 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.15 or 0.06963185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,589.46 or 1.00033887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049632 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

