Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6,331.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.29% of APA worth $22,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

