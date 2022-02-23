Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Zscaler worth $19,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.42 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. raised their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.86.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

