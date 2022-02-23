Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,785 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Life Storage worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.