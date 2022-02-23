Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.38% of Wingstop worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,139 shares during the last quarter.
WING opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.78. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.
In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $4,333,057 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
