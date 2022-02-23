Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 20,561 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of Natera worth $24,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Natera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Natera by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Natera by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Natera by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

