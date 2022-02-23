Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE) Insider Francis Harper Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE – Get Rating) insider Francis Harper sold 2,000,000 shares of Tietto Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43), for a total transaction of A$1,200,000.00 ($863,309.35).

The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tietto Minerals Company Profile

Tietto Minerals Limited engages in the gold exploration activities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire and Liberia in West Africa. It holds interests in the Abujar gold project comprising three tenements covering an area of 1,114 square kilometers located in the central western region of CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Dude South and Cestos projects in Liberia.

