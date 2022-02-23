TokenPay Price Up 1.7% This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $889,850.09 and $71,378.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,869.51 or 1.00256824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002313 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015926 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00337691 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.