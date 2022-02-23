TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

NYSE BLD traded down $23.58 on Wednesday, reaching $195.98. 550,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,589. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

