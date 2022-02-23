Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

