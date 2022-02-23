Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Amundi purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.