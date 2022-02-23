Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

