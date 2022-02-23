Toroso Investments LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,396,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.53 and its 200-day moving average is $225.45. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

