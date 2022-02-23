Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average is $128.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

