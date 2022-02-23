Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 933 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $51,004,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $44,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.