Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSE:MTN opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

