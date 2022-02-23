TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. CBRE Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.