TownSquare Capital LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 166,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

