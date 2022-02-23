TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

