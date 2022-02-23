TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $277,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.70. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

