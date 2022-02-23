TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $293,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $5,689,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $534,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

