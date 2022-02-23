TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. FMR LLC raised its position in Allegion by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Allegion by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $131.03. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

