TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

PXD opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.40 and a 12-month high of $240.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

