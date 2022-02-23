TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 87,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 365,376 shares of company stock valued at $902,948. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.