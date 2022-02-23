Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,174,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,556 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT stock opened at $150.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.55. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $149.61 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.