Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.37 Million

Brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to announce $637.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $641.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.30 million. Transocean reported sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $89,633,000 after buying an additional 1,578,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after acquiring an additional 719,900 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 789,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,235,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

