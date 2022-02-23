TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $105.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

TRU stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,657,000 after buying an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

