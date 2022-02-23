TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $124.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRU. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

