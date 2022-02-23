TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Up to $38.02

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.02, but opened at $43.35. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 2,031 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
