TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Up to $38.02

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.02, but opened at $43.35. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 2,031 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.