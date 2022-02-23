TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.890-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE TNET traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. 13,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,883,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

