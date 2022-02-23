Tripio (TRIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,048.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Tripio has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $40,048.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00035238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00110565 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

