Trittium (TRTT) Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Trittium has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $29,223.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trittium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.06955519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,544.04 or 0.99834730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Buying and Selling Trittium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.