Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $712,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,600 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 970,623 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of VRT opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

