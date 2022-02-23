Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 1,101 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Stride were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.39. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

