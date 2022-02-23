Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.97

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 2347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.