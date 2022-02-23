Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TWIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

TWIN stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $162.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

