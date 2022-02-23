Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZUN. Linden Advisors LP boosted its position in Baozun by 121.5% in the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 213.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 68.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 405,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 26.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $787.98 million, a PE ratio of 363.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

