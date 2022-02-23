Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,883 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

