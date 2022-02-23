Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $383,000 in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.
About J & J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
