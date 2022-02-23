Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
