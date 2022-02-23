Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.