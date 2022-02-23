Twinbeech Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FormFactor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FORM stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

