Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 997,500 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,766,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 997,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.