Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 36,400 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of CareDx worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in CareDx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,093,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNA stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.