Two Sigma Investments LP Has $12.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 561.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $238.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

