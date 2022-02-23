Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 43,191 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.89. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.