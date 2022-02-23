Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $214,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,009 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $9,656,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

