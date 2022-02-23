Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $224,000 in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $130.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $100.63 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.