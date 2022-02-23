Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $238,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,815,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,406,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.35 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

