Two Sigma Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.65. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.